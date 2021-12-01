Dr. David Springer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Springer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Springer, MD
Dr. David Springer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Springer works at
Dr. Springer's Office Locations
1
West Suburban Eye Associates LLC1 Erie Ct Ste 6140, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 488-1900
2
West Suburban Eye Associates LLC7411 Lake St Ste 1140, River Forest, IL 60305 Directions (708) 488-1900
3
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 795-1600
4
West Suburban Medical Center3 Erie Ct, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 383-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had two cataract removal surgeries in Oct and Nov. This doctor is the best. I had zero problems with surgery and follow up. I highly recommend him because he knows what he is doing and has a great bed side manner with patients.
About Dr. David Springer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003811787
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
