Overview of Dr. David Springer, MD

Dr. David Springer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Springer works at West Suburban Eye Associates LLC in Oak Park, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Blindness and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.