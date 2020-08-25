Overview

Dr. David Spurlock, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Spurlock works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.