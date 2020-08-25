Dr. David Spurlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spurlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Spurlock, MD
Overview
Dr. David Spurlock, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Spurlock works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando217 Hillcrest St, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had unplanned single bypass surgery last year. It was a very scary time for me and Dr. Spurlock’s warm a confident personality really put me at ease. I will never forget the great work Dr. Spurlock did for me last year. I’m feeling fine and doing great.
About Dr. David Spurlock, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700914348
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan (GME)
- Georgetown University Hospital (GME)
- University of Louisville (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
