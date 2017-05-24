Overview of Dr. David Stadnick, MD

Dr. David Stadnick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital, Knox Community Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Stadnick works at Ohio Health Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Physicians in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.