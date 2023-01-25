Dr. David Stager Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stager Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stager Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. David Stager Jr, MD
Dr. David Stager Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stager Jr's Office Locations
- 1 3801 W 15th St Ste A110, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 758-0625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stager Jr?
explained everything and improved my vision!! Great DR and staff are wonderful too!
About Dr. David Stager Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982654216
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stager Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stager Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stager Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stager Jr has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stager Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Stager Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stager Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stager Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stager Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.