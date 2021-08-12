Dr. Stagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David Stagner, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stagner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Stagner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stagner, David Lowell MD1600 University Ave W Ste 312, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 647-9654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stagner?
Great at looking at things clinically and objectively which is what is needed in a psychiatrist. He responds quickly and you can get an appointment soon, but he does expect you to reach out to him for following up (unless pre-determined during a past visit)
About Dr. David Stagner, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1154330454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stagner works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.