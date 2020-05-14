Overview of Dr. David Stainbrook, DO

Dr. David Stainbrook, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ontario, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital, Genesis Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Stainbrook works at Avita Health System in Ontario, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.