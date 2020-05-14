Dr. David Stainbrook, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stainbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stainbrook, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Stainbrook, DO
Dr. David Stainbrook, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ontario, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital, Genesis Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dr. Stainbrook's Office Locations
Avita Ontario Hospital715 Richland Mall, Ontario, OH 44906 Directions (567) 307-7605
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Galion Community Hospital
- Genesis Hospital
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stainbrook is wonderful. He puts the pieces of your health puzzle together and gets you on the right track to feeling better!
About Dr. David Stainbrook, DO
- Rheumatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1659438562
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stainbrook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stainbrook accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stainbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stainbrook has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stainbrook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stainbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stainbrook.
