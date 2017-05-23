Dr. Stampfl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Stampfl, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stampfl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, Bellin Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center and OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group.
Locations
Bellin Health Gastroenterology Associates725 S Webster Ave Ste 303, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 431-5650
Bellin Health ENT1800 Lawrence Dr, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 983-3220
Bellin Health ENT2820 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 735-5225
Bellin Psychiatric Center Oncology Inc.1580 Commanche Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 435-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Health Oconto Hospital
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Door County Medical Center
- OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every staff member was polite from check in to release. I even got a call the next day to see how I was doing. Dr. Stampfl and staff explained all the steps of the procedure very clearly.
About Dr. David Stampfl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1386711463
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stampfl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stampfl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stampfl has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stampfl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampfl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampfl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stampfl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stampfl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.