Overview of Dr. David Stapor, MD

Dr. David Stapor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Stapor works at Steel Valley Physical Therapy in Clairton, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Washington, PA and Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.