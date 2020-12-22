Dr. David Starch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Starch, MD
Overview of Dr. David Starch, MD
Dr. David Starch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Starch's Office Locations
New Braunfels Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine54 Gruene Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-3481Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nobody better than Dr. Starch. He is a blessing! My son had a broken shoulder/ humerus and Dr Starch was instrumental in getting him healthy and back on the court. Cant express my gratitude enough.
About Dr. David Starch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184680209
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Orthopaedic Surgery Department Texas Tech Univeristy Health Science Center
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas Tech
- Orthopedic Surgery
