Dr. David Stege, MD
Overview of Dr. David Stege, MD
Dr. David Stege, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stege's Office Locations
- 1 15 Mareblu Ste 240, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 831-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Stege, I know now why my Dr. recommended him. Not only did he solve my problem, he offered treatment options for me to consider, as well as explaining it in detail. He seemed to have my interest in mind, such an improvement over the last podiatrist that I saw. I would no hesitate to have him do my surgery when it is needed
About Dr. David Stege, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1528023629
Dr. Stege has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stege accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stege has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stege speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stege. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stege.
