Dr. David Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. David Stein, MD
Dr. David Stein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 435-7718
-
2
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
-
3
Laura Hunt Aud10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Dr.Stein took time to explain the procedure and was very encouraging answered my questions I would recommend him to my friends and I would like to thank Audiology Sarah Kate Cathie Kendra . Receptionists Nicole Nurses Jessica Lisa and my experience with ENT was awesome and most of hearing has returned I appreciate everyone who assisted me blessing to all of you.
About Dr. David Stein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215929930
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital|Spectrum Health Butterworth Camp
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.