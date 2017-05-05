Dr. David Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Stein, MD
Dr. David Stein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
Lung Center Associates4003 WOODLAWN AVE, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 347-3979
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Receptionist Very rude don't call or go to desk expecting customer service chances are you'll be humiliated. If you call the office don't expect to be able to finish a sentence without being cut off. We are sick patients if we didn't need to ask questions or go to this doctor we wouldn't! Dr is great and gives you undivided attention but staff needs to do their job with customer service being their goal
About Dr. David Stein, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1518025063
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas-Houston Medical School
- Charity Hospital New Orleans
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.