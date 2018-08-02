Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Stein David MD Office2440 Samaritan Dr Ste 1, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 626-7375
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Sadly he has retired..outstanding physician..empathic and competent I miss him!
About Dr. David Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- U Oreg
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.