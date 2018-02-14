Dr. David Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. David Stein, MD
Dr. David Stein, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
Milwaukee Pain Treatment Services Sc5400 N 118th Ct, Milwaukee, WI 53225 Directions (414) 257-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stein has been great to work with for me. He trusts me and i feel like he tKes care of my pain needs. Sure, his wife and the staff can be abrupt, but they are dealing with difficult people all day. I have been with him for about 2 years now and i have no plans to move. I am completely satisfied with my care at this clinic.
About Dr. David Stein, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942249578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
