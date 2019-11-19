Overview

Dr. David Steinberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Steinberg works at Grand Medical Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.