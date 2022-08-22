Dr. David Stensland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stensland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stensland, MD
Dr. David Stensland, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kendallville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Parkview Noble Hospital401 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 347-8425
Physical Medicine Consultants7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 300, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-1800
Physical Medicine Consultants7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 471-7197
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Noble Hospital
Dr. Stensland is amazing! He has changed my life!
About Dr. David Stensland, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Specialists of the Carolinas
- Indiana University
- Ball Memorial
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
Dr. Stensland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stensland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stensland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stensland has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stensland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stensland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stensland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stensland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stensland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.