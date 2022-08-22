See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kendallville, IN
Dr. David Stensland, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Stensland, MD

Dr. David Stensland, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kendallville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Noble Hospital.

Dr. Stensland works at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stensland's Office Locations

    Parkview Noble Hospital
    401 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 347-8425
    Physical Medicine Consultants
    7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 300, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-1800
    Physical Medicine Consultants
    7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 471-7197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview Noble Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Dr. Stensland is amazing! He has changed my life!
    criston76 — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. David Stensland, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023011004
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Specialists of the Carolinas
    Residency
    • Indiana University
    Internship
    • Ball Memorial
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wabash College
