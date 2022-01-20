Dr. David Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stephens, MD
Overview of Dr. David Stephens, MD
Dr. David Stephens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens' Office Locations
-
1
Stephens Center for Plastic Surgery10687 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
I had a breast lift and augmentation with Dr Stephens. I wanted natural results only being able to look as good as I did with my supportive underwire bras, as I did without. After 3 babies and being nearly 60, it was all slipping downward! My results have put me back 30 years or more and the best part is no one has inquired whether I “had something done”. I feel amazing undressed with my husband and look amazing with or without clothes now. Sounds vain maybe, but I work hard to look good and don’t want gravity destroying my efforts. He and his entire staff are amazing, caring, thorough, and professional! I have never had a “procedure” and yet they left me feeling incredibly comfortable and confident being under their care. I followed their instructions to a T, and have had zero problems!
About Dr. David Stephens, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023179231
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.