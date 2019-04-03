Dr. David Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stewart, MD
Overview of Dr. David Stewart, MD
Dr. David Stewart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
-
1
Gainesville OB/GYN6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 502, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 280-7045
-
2
Lake City OBGYN3140 NW Medical Center Ln Ste 140, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 260-5858
-
3
Women's Group of North Florida6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 508, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 280-2669Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
Back 2008. He was an amazing dr. Saved my daughter's life. He was excited about her birth. We were all scared she was gonna be under 4lbs when born and when she came out weighing over 5 lbs he was excited more than we were. Planning on going back to him if I able to still get pregnant this time around.
About Dr. David Stewart, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1639193600
Education & Certifications
- American College - OB - GYN
- Texas Technical University Health Sciences - Odessa, Texas
- Saint Agnes Hospital - Baltimore MD
- Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for C-Section, Preeclampsia and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.