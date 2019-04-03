Overview of Dr. David Stewart, MD

Dr. David Stewart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Stewart works at Gainesville OB/GYN in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Preeclampsia and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.