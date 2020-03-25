Dr. David Stickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stickler, MD
Overview of Dr. David Stickler, MD
Dr. David Stickler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Stickler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stickler's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Specialist of Charleston2695 Elms Plantation Blvd Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 410-0924
-
2
Neurology Specialists of Columbia15 MONCKTON BLVD, Columbia, SC 29206 Directions (803) 252-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- PHCS
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Travelers
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stickler?
Very pleased with Dr Strickler, the only thing bad I can say is the wait time was too long, otherwise I like Dr Strickler, he was good to my daughter and didn’t pass us off, he took her as his patient hope to come back for many years, very pleased with office staff also!
About Dr. David Stickler, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1699711945
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stickler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stickler works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stickler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.