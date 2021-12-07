Overview of Dr. David Stockwell, MD

Dr. David Stockwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Stockwell works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.