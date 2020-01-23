Dr. Stoeckle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- VA
- Blacksburg
- Dr. David Stoeckle, MD
Dr. David Stoeckle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Stoeckle, MD
Dr. David Stoeckle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Stoeckle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stoeckle's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Virginia Orthopedic and Spine LLC809 Davis St Ste 2, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-2215
-
2
Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-1111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Breast
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bronchoscopy
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Cholelithiasis
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Cyst Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Dilatation
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Fecal Impaction Removal
- View other providers who treat Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoid Removal
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Orchiectomy
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Removal
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Cord Infection
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoeckle?
Able to be seen quickly after an ER visit the day prior to my appointment. Treatment suggestions seem to be working at this time!!!
About Dr. David Stoeckle, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1679671911
Education & Certifications
- American College of Gastroenterology
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Amherst College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoeckle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoeckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoeckle works at
Dr. Stoeckle has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoeckle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoeckle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoeckle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoeckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoeckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.