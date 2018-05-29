Overview

Dr. David Stokesberry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.



Dr. Stokesberry works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.