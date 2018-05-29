Dr. David Stokesberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokesberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stokesberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Stokesberry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists Inc3366 NW Expressway Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1300
Osu Center for Health Sciences110 NW 31st St Fl 3, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-5200
Rhody Fawaz MD Gastroenterology3201 W Gore Blvd Ste 101, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Stokesberry to anyone having digestive problems. I had almost given up of finding answers and treatments until I saw him. He diagnosed well and prescribed medication which he monitored carefully and explained how it would work, if it would work, and what to expect if it did not help. He now has my condition under control and I feel better than I have in years. He will explain and show your diagrams and websites to help you better understand.
About Dr. David Stokesberry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokesberry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokesberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokesberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokesberry has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokesberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokesberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokesberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokesberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokesberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.