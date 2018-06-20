Dr. David Stolpman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stolpman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Stolpman, MD
Dr. David Stolpman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3246
Park Nicollet Health Care Products14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 993-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Stolpman is an excellent doctor. He is willing to answer any questions in a manner easy to understand. I have had my colonoscopies and endoscopies done by Dr. Stolpman and would not want anyone else, but him,to do the procedures. I have felt no pain because he is such a professional. His nurses are excellent, also.
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Ohsu Hospital and Clinics and Doernbecher
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Stolpman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stolpman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stolpman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stolpman has seen patients for Enteritis, Hemorrhoids and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stolpman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stolpman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stolpman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stolpman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stolpman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.