Dr. David Stoltzman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.9 (8)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Stoltzman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.

Dr. Stoltzman works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Health
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-0663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Stoltzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033395348
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stoltzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoltzman works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stoltzman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoltzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

