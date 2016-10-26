Dr. Stoltzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Stoltzman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Stoltzman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Stoltzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoltzman?
Thorough, knowledgeable, sympathetic, great staff
About Dr. David Stoltzman, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1033395348
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoltzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoltzman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoltzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.