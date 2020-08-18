Overview

Dr. David Stover, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Stover works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.