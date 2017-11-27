See All Psychiatrists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. David Streem, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Streem, MD

Dr. David Streem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION

Dr. Streem works at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Streem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Hospital
    1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 329-0933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Opioid Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Opioid Dependence

Treatment frequency



Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    About Dr. David Streem, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1407813017
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Lutheran Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Streem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Streem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Streem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Streem works at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Streem’s profile.

    Dr. Streem has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Streem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

