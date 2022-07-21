Overview of Dr. David Street, MD

Dr. David Street, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine|University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Street works at Oregon Surgical Specialists in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.