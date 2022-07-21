Dr. David Street, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Street is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Street, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine|University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Southern Oregon Cardiology LLC520 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 930-8900
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Street?
He did my rib surgery on my left side Thoracic outlet syndrome A year ago I was nervous about going to another doctor cause I kept getting the go around about the issue going on he walked into the room inside tell me what is going on tell me what your symptoms are I told him he was so compassionate and listened to what I had to say and then gave me options and told me what the best one was for me I highly recommend
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326129545
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine|University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- General Surgery
Dr. Street has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Street accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Street has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Street has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Street on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Street. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Street.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Street, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Street appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.