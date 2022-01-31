Dr. David Strouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Strouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Strouse, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 502, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7738Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I had been seeing a different practice in NOVA. I felt like my situation did not matter to them. I did some research & contacted Medstar Arrhythmia. Dr. Strouse not only saw me right away, he listened, and moved quickly so I could get the treatment I needed, in the time I needed. I can't say enough about his caring and compassionate way of treating patients! He is definitely one of the best in his field!
About Dr. David Strouse, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1306815501
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine Unspecified Internship/Residency
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Strouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strouse has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
