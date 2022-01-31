See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. David Strouse, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Strouse, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Strouse works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute
    3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 502, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7738
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Cardioversion, Elective
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Cardioversion, Elective

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2022
    I had been seeing a different practice in NOVA. I felt like my situation did not matter to them. I did some research & contacted Medstar Arrhythmia. Dr. Strouse not only saw me right away, he listened, and moved quickly so I could get the treatment I needed, in the time I needed. I can't say enough about his caring and compassionate way of treating patients! He is definitely one of the best in his field!
    Judy Gavis — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. David Strouse, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306815501
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Baylor College Of Medicine Unspecified Internship/Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Strouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strouse works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Strouse’s profile.

    Dr. Strouse has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Strouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

