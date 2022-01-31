Overview

Dr. David Strouse, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Strouse works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.