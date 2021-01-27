See All General Surgeons in Beckley, WV
Dr. David Stuart, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Beckley, WV
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Stuart, MD

Dr. David Stuart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Stuart works at Arh Pulmonology - Beckley in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Stuart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arh Pulmonology - Beckley
    250 Stanaford Rd Ste 210, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 254-2704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital
  • Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Port Placements or Replacements
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hernia Repair
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Stuart, MD.

    About Dr. David Stuart, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518171628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Stuart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stuart works at Arh Pulmonology - Beckley in Beckley, WV. View the full address on Dr. Stuart’s profile.

    Dr. Stuart has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

