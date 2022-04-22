Dr. David Suber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Suber, MD
Dr. David Suber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Banner Baywood Medical Center, 6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Fringe Benefit Coordinators, Inc.
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Excellent knowledge. He does do rounds early so he can be in his office at 8:30. So he rounded on me at 4:45, he explained his thoughts, ordered more tests. His office staff is great. I enjoy my visits with Dr. Suber.
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- National Naval Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Suber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suber works at
Dr. Suber has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Essential Tremor and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suber speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Suber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suber.
