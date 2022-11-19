Dr. Subler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Subler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Subler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Licking Memorial Hospital1320 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-4137
Licking Memorial Endoscopy and Gastroenterology (gi Lab) - Tamarack1717 W Main St Ste 203, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-2950
Select Specialty Hospital of Southeast Ohio2000 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-6326
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Subler has a very direct & business-like bedside-manner which I really like, ESPECIALLY when dealing with potentially serious health related issues. I got him to crack a smile but his direct approach may be misunderstood as impersonal but that is incorrect. He is nether gruff nor unfriendly but serious and professional. Excellent medical professional in every aspect of his service. His staff is excellent and appear to fully capable of relating with you during any medical issue you may be dealing with. I’ve been going to Dr. Subler for over a decade and, since moving, drive over an hour to see him.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Ohio State University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Subler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subler has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Subler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.