Dr. David Sudderth, MD

Neurology
2.7 (37)
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Sudderth, MD

Dr. David Sudderth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Sudderth works at Athletic Orthopedic and Reconstructive Center in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Sudderth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Athletic Orthopedic and Reconstructive Center
    3210 Cleveland Ave Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-6778

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 13, 2020
    awesome doctor had an emg test done staff and doctor treated me as a person/pt. not just a slab of meat on a table that you often see when workers comp is involved i would recommend him to anyone in a heartbeat
    j j — Oct 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Sudderth, MD
    About Dr. David Sudderth, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902805856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudderth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sudderth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sudderth works at Athletic Orthopedic and Reconstructive Center in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sudderth’s profile.

    Dr. Sudderth has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudderth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudderth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudderth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudderth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudderth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

