Dr. Sudderth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Sudderth, MD
Dr. David Sudderth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Athletic Orthopedic and Reconstructive Center3210 Cleveland Ave Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 936-6778
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
awesome doctor had an emg test done staff and doctor treated me as a person/pt. not just a slab of meat on a table that you often see when workers comp is involved i would recommend him to anyone in a heartbeat
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902805856
- UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Sudderth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudderth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudderth has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudderth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sudderth speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudderth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudderth.
