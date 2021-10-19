Dr. David Sugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sugar, MD
Overview of Dr. David Sugar, MD
Dr. David Sugar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sugar Orthopaedics, David A. Sugar, MD1630 S Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 556-6900Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In July, I started having problems with my right knee with intense pain and swelling. I had meniscus surgery in 2018 performed by Dr. Sugar with great success. The surgery I had in 2018 took care of the pain issues on the left side of my right knee, but now the right side was damaged. Dr. Sugar came to my rescue once again, and we scheduled a knee replacement. Unfortunately, due to the Covid situation in Florida, all significant surgeries were not being performed. Dr. Sugar gave me another solution with meniscus surgery on the right side of my knee. Dr. Sugar fixed my pain issue once again. The Sugar Orthopedics office is above average in care, including Stephanie, Susan, Megan, Michael, and the entire staff. They treat everyone like family and not numbers which are hard to find in the industry. Dr. Sugar treated me with great care and concern like a family member. I have lived in places from New York, Los Angeles, and South Carolina which doctors don't even come close.
About Dr. David Sugar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med College
- Tampa Genl Hosp-U South Fla
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.