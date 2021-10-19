Overview of Dr. David Sugar, MD

Dr. David Sugar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sugar works at Sugar Orthopaedics in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.