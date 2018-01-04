Dr. David Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Suh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Suh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Suh works at
Locations
-
1
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 256-8191
-
2
Valley Laparoscopic Surgical Associates Inc.2083 Compton Ave Ste 104, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 256-8191
Hospital Affiliations
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suh?
Dr Suh, his staff, the Opeatimg Room and Inland Valley Hospital Staff are all fantastic. I had Barriatric surgery n August 2017 and that changed my health and life for the better.
About Dr. David Suh, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1639193097
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- MIT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh speaks Korean and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.