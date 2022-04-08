Overview

Dr. David Sukoff, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Sukoff works at Sukoff Orthodontics in Merrick, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.