Dr. David Sukoff, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sukoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sukoff, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Sukoff, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Sukoff works at
Locations
-
1
Sukoff Orthodontics47 Merrick Ave, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 301-1035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sukoff?
The best orthodontist!!!!!
About Dr. David Sukoff, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679761647
Education & Certifications
- General Practice Residency At North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, Ny
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sukoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sukoff accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sukoff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sukoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sukoff works at
2522 patients have reviewed Dr. Sukoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sukoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sukoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sukoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.