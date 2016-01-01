Dr. David Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sullivan, MD
Dr. David Sullivan, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.
David Sullivan, MD391 Southcrest Cir Ste 101, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-0755
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851399638
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
