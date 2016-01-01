Overview of Dr. David Sullivan, MD

Dr. David Sullivan, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Baptist Cancer Center in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.