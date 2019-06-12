Dr. David Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sutton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
Ne Florida Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc915 W Monroe St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since taking over my case I have improved significantly my A1C is down my health is good dr. Sutton is a very knowledgeable doctor with a good bedside manner highly recommended
About Dr. David Sutton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sutton speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
