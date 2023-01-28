Dr. David Svetich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svetich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Svetich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Svetich, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-6031
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE BEEN WITH DR. SVETICH FOR AROUND 7 YEARS NOW. HE SAVED MY LIFE! WITHOUT HIM AND HIS KNOWLEDGE, I AM NOT SURE WHAT I WOULD HAVE DONE. I LOVE THE WAY THAT HE TELLS YOU EXACTLY HOW THINGS ARE. HE DOESN'T HIDE ANYTHING FROM YOU AND HE DOESN'T TELL YOU WHAT YOU WANT TO HEAR. HE TELLS YOU THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH. I ADMIRE HIM FOR THAT. THIS DR. HAS HELPED ME IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE. I WOULDN'T SWITCH DR.S FOR ANYTHING IN THIS WORLD. I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYONE. I ALWAYS DO!
About Dr. David Svetich, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Clinic
- Blodgett Meml Med Center
- Blodgett Meml Med Ctr
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Svetich works at
