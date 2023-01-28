Overview

Dr. David Svetich, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Svetich works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Appendectomy, Open and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.