See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Federal Way, WA
Dr. David Swedler, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Swedler, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Swedler, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Swedler works at Office in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Bariatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD
Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Clive, MD
Dr. Kevin Clive, MD
4.0 (12)
View Profile
Yoon Ra, ARNP
Yoon Ra, ARNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 476-5000
  2. 2
    Office
    34509 9th Ave S # 203B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 944-2080
  3. 3
    Office
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 530-2940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic-Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swedler?

    Feb 27, 2019
    Dr. Swedler and Dr. Eugene Cho from St. Joseph Hospital performed emergency surgeries on me in December 2018. I am convinced the two doctors saved my life. My family had been told there was a significant chance I may not survive, but the doctors did what they do best and I'm alive as a testament of their skill. Upon meeting Dr. Swedler after surgery I found him to be warm and caring. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
    Nettie Mitchell — Feb 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Swedler, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Swedler, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swedler to family and friends

    Dr. Swedler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swedler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Swedler, DO.

    About Dr. David Swedler, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508196130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson South Community Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Swedler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swedler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swedler has seen patients for Obesity, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swedler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Swedler, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.