Overview

Dr. David Swedler, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Swedler works at Office in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.