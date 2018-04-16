Dr. David Swift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Swift, MD
Overview of Dr. David Swift, MD
Dr. David Swift, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chi Health Good Samaritan, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Memorial Community Health, Merrick Medical Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital and Valley County Health System.
Dr. Swift's Office Locations
Internal Medical Associates of Grand Island P. C.729 N Custer Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 382-9266
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Good Samaritan
- Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center
- Kearney Regional Medical Center
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Memorial Community Health
- Merrick Medical Center
- Smith County Memorial Hospital
- Valley County Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, knowledgeable and comforting. Excellent doctor. Best rheumatologist I’ve seen.
About Dr. David Swift, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386642122
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
