Dr. David Sycamore, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Sycamore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Sycamore works at Parkway ENT and Allergy in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkway ENT and Allergy
    24022 Cinco Village Center Blvd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 725-5970
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 11, 2022
    Dr Sycamore's medications were successful in treating my asthma and sinusitis as I was back to normal in matter of several days. He also changed my long-term asthma inhalers for better control. He was also proactive in advising me on additional treatment option that could reduce my recurring sinus infections and reduce my reliance on asthma inhalers. I really appreciate a doctor who makes an effort to not only treat a problem but to improve patient health.
    Jerry Ransdell — Jun 11, 2022
    About Dr. David Sycamore, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700912524
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Brigham Young University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sycamore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sycamore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sycamore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sycamore works at Parkway ENT and Allergy in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sycamore’s profile.

    Dr. Sycamore has seen patients for Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sycamore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Sycamore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sycamore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sycamore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sycamore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

