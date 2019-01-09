Dr. David Syn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Syn, MD
Dr. David Syn, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
The Advanced Bariatric Surgery Center3805 22ND PL, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 687-5670
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Stop Searching, You found the best! Dr. Syn and staff are simply the best. I have had ZERO regrets with going with them. Very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful!
- Bariatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487730511
- St. Lukes/Roosevelt, Columbia University
- State University of New York, College of Medicine
- University Of California
Dr. Syn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syn has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syn speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Syn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syn.
