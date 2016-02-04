Overview of Dr. David Szuster, MD

Dr. David Szuster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Szuster works at David Szuster MD Psychiatry PC in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.