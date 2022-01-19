Dr. Tabor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Tabor, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Tabor, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI.
Dr. Tabor works at
Dr. Tabor's Office Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Western2093 Health Dr SW Ste 201, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 452-4142
Carson City Center for Women's403 S Nelson St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 452-7099
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I have worked with Dr. Tabor for 20 years during my illness. He has always been professional, knowledgeable, a good listener and positive with encouragement. He has always be honest about every situation and has made me feel like a person and not a number. He is a wonderful human being.
About Dr. David Tabor, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1720097231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabor works at
Dr. Tabor speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.