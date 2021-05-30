Dr. David Tai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tai, MD
Overview of Dr. David Tai, MD
Dr. David Tai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Tai's Office Locations
Mark E. Endicott, M.D.2801 K St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-8710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tai is the only surgeon I'd go to for any kind of orthopedic work. He's replaced my hip and knee, and also repaired the other hip when I fell and broke it. His office people are wonderful. Dr. Tai is completely patient with any questions you have, and explains the process in layman's terms, so it's easy to understand what's going to happen. If I could give him 11 stars, I would!
About Dr. David Tai, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275592552
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
