Dr. David Taibleson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Taibleson works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.