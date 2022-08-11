Overview

Dr. David Taing, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University and is affiliated with Northwest Florida Community Hospital.



Dr. Taing works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Venice, FL with other offices in Chipley, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.