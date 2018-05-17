Overview of Dr. David Talley, MD

Dr. David Talley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Talley works at Urology San Antonio in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.