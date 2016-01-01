Dr. David Tamura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tamura, MD
Overview of Dr. David Tamura, MD
Dr. David Tamura, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Tamura works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tamura's Office Locations
-
1
Queens Physicians Office Building II1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-6115
-
2
Hawaii Cancer Care Inc.500 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 6230, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-6115
-
3
Oncology Hematology Care Hawaii Inc.98-150 Kaonohi St Ste B219, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 539-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamura?
About Dr. David Tamura, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295953123
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamura accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamura works at
Dr. Tamura has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamura has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.