Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD

Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Tannenbaum works at Womens Specialists Bucks County in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tannenbaum's Office Locations

    St Clare Building office
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 225, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 750-7771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
High Risk Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043216443
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Abington Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Tannenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tannenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tannenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tannenbaum works at Womens Specialists Bucks County in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tannenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Tannenbaum has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tannenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

